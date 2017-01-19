Boeing workers to announce the ongoing efforts to organize a union

Boeing

North Charleston, S.C (WCBD)– The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers plan to make a major announcement Friday morning.

We’re told the announcement will be about the ongoing organizing campaign to secure collective bargaining rights for workers at Boeing’s North Charleston operation

Labor and community groups supporting the efforts by Boeing workers to form a union will also be in attendance.

When: 7 a.m., Friday, January 20, 2017

 Where: International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) Local 1422

  1142 Morrison Dr.

  Charleston, S.C. 29403

 Who:  Mike Evans, IAM Boeing South Carolina Lead Organizer

Ken Riley, ILA Local 1422 President

