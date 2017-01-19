BCSO investigating after body found in St. Stephen

By Published:
Breaking News

Berkeley County (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was discovered in St. Stephen just before 4:30 Thursday morning.

According to Chief Deputy Mike Cochran with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, a newspaper delivery person found the body and reported it to authorities.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Detectives from BCSO and the Berkeley County Coroner are investigating.

