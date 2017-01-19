Arrest records reveal teen kidnapped at birth knew she was on missing persons list

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Gloria Williams was denied bond for her kidnapping arrest. She is accused of kidnapping Kamiyah Mobley just hours after birth.

Williams allegedly renamed baby Kamiyah, Alexis Manigo and raised her as her own in Walterboro.

Arrest records reveal what led investigators to Waterboro, South Carolina.

The Jacksonville Sheriffs Office says they received an anonymous tip on August 8, 2016 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip said Alexis Manigo told her friend that she had been kidnapped as a baby and was listed as a missing person. The tip also said the victim was residing in Walterboro.

Two months later, on November 8, 2016, officials received another tip. This one saying Gloria Williams admitted to taking a baby from a Jacksonville hospital. The tip stated that the suspect had renamed the girl as Alexis Manigo.

On January 10, 2016, Jacksonville detectives arrived in South Carolina and found a fraudulent birth certificate and social security card under Manigo’s name.

The documents say detectives interviewed a witness who said Gloria Williams told Alexis Manigo, a year and half ago, that she was in fact Kamiyah Mobley.