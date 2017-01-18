Two Walterboro gang members plead guilty to attempted murder, other charges

WASHINGTON (WCBD)– Two members of the Cowboys street gang have pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and attempted murder in aid of racketeering for their roles in gang-related shootings in South Carolina.

Christopher Sean Brown, aka Rougish, 23, of Walterboro, pleaded guilty today to attempted murder in aid of racketeering activity. Matthew Rashaun Jones, aka Boogie Mac, 23, also of Walterboro, pleaded guilty today to racketeering conspiracy. Both defendants admitted their involvement and membership in the Cowboys street gang.

According to admissions made in connection with the plea agreements, the Cowboys is a violent criminal street gang operating in South Carolina since at least 2009, with members who resided in an area known as the “Eastside” of Walterboro. Members of the Cowboys show their allegiance by wearing red, white and blue clothing and carrying rags in these colors, including depictions of the American flag. Further, members of the Cowboys greet each other and show their membership in the gang using a set of hand-signs intended to evoke the shape of a “b.” This hand sign also shows an affiliation with the “Bloods” gang. Members of the Cowboys also show allegiance to the gang by having the words “Cowboy(s)” or “GMC” tattooed to some part of their body.

As part of their plea agreements, Brown and Jones admitted that during the time of the conspiracy, they and other members of the Cowboys were involved in robberies, attempted murder, and narcotics trafficking. On or about May 30, 2013, Brown and Jones participated in a drive-by shooting. Specifically, Brown and Jones, both passengers in the vehicle, admitted that they fired multiple shots at a residence where suspected members of the Dooley Hill gang – a rival of the Cowboys – were believed to reside.

As part of his plea agreement, Jones admitted that on or about May 12, 2011, he shot at a person whom he believed was an associate of a rival gang, which had an ongoing dispute with the Cowboys. This shooting led to a retaliatory shooting on May 14, 2011, during which an innocent bystander was shot and injured.

Brown, Jones and seven other members and associates of the Cowboys gang were charged in a Feb. 9, 2016, indictment with racketeering conspiracy and related offenses including attempted murder in aid of racketeering and firearms offenses. An indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

