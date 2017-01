CHARLESTON (WCBD) – The Charleston police need your help in locating a missing person.

29-year-old Shafeik Margwood has not responded to any calls from family today and was last seen in the area of Sam Rittenberg and Highway 61 in West Ashley. Margwood typically travels on foot, He is 5’8″ and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on Shafeik Magood or his whereabouts you are urged to call the on-duty CPD Central Detective at 843-743-7200