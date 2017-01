JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The woman accused of kidnapping an 8-hour old baby in Jacksonville in 1998 is back in the River City.

Gloria Williams was in court on Tuesday, she’s accused of taking Kamiyah Mobley, now Alexis Manigo, 18-years ago.

A judge set no bond for Williams on the kidnapping charge and $500,000 on interfering with custody charge.

The next court date set for Williams is is Feb. 8.

