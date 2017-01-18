Motion filed to make documents from Dylann Roof trial public

CHARLESTON (WCBD)- A federal motion has been filed today proposing to make some documents from the trial of convicted Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof, available to the public.

Any objections to unsealing of documents must be filed by January 30th and the court will consider that objection.

Dylann Roof’s death sentence last week for killing nine black church members ends one chapter in his case, but it’s far from over.

Roof has indicated he will appeal his federal punishment and there are nine murder charges looming in state court. Monuments and memorials to those slain at Emanuel AME in June 2015 are also planned.