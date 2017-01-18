Man facing charges after bringing drugs into court

MONCKS CORNER (WCBD)- Charges are pending for a man who brought drugs into the Berkeley County court yesterday

On Tuesday afternoon, an officer was standing near the holding cell area when they heard a noise come from the cell where three inmates were being held. The officer noted one man, Jeremiah Davis, was on the floor in what looked like a small amount of blood.

When the officer asked what happened, another inmate in the cell was forcefully rubbing his arms replied they had taken some drugs that came from Jeremiah Davis.

All three inmates were transported to Trident hospital to be treated.

The Moncks Corner fire department and Charleston county EMS and Hazmat responded where they found a clear plastic bottle of heroin that was turned over to the Berkeley county sheriffs office.