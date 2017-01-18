Kamiyah Mobley speaks out about her alleged abductor and biological family

Today, Kamiyah Mobley, eighteen years after being abducted from a Jacksonville, Fla., hospital and raised by her alleged abductor in Walterboro shared her thoughts in a sit down interview with NBC News.

Mobley called her relationship with her mother and alleged abductor, Gloria Williams, as “perfect to me.” Mobley also went on to say she knew what her mother did was wrong: “Yes, there’s consequences for everything someone does but like I said I don’t think they should be so severe. I don’t think they should be harsh towards her.”

Mobley said that she loves her mother and has no anger towards her.

She also described meeting her biological parents for the first time, “They felt like family, just kind of distant like we hadn’t seen each other in a while.”