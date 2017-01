CHARLESTON (WCBD)- A hearing is expected Monday January 23rd for the former police officer who shot and killed a fleeing motorist.

Michael Slager shot and killed Walter Scott in April of 2015.

A mistrial was declared in Slager’s original state trial on December 5th, the retrial was supposed to begin March 1st but Michael Slager’s attorney asked for a continuance.

The hearing will take place at 11 a.m.