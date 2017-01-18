Cool School: James Island Christian School



James Island Christian School provides an opportunity for academic excellence within a faith-centered environment. We’re on James Island for our Cool School of the week.

James Island Christian School has more than a hundred students in pre-k through 8th grade, and they also have a pre-school program. JICS is a ministry of James Island Christian Church. A few years ago, JICS adopted a multi-aged classroom model for the lower school. James Island Christian School has an award winning art program and students have earned top honors in major competitions. Jeremy Schwartz is the Head of School. He says, “James Island Christian is serious about what those gifts and talents are in each one of those students and teaching them how to use those gifts, and talents to serve the Lord and serve other people.” Seventh-grade student Lillian Smith says

“Our school has Christian aspects in all we do and learn, so we can pray in class, and it allows more freedom and ability to be your own person and have more opportunities.” “It truly is a family. As a teacher I feel everyday I get up and go to work with my family. We’re a team,” says teacher Cathy Hamilton. Fifth-grade student Gracie McNeill says, “It’s not really like every other school, so we know everyone. I can tell you everyone in this school, and it’s like just a big family and there’s a lot of activities, and just a really awesome school.”

The school participates and places in the South Carolina Independent Schools Association Regional Literary Meet and spelling bee every year. JICS was proud to have the 7th grade state champion in 2016.

They’re also proud of their award winning athletic program.

Coming up tonight on News 2 at 5, we’ll take a closer look at James Island Christian School and their Team-Time initiative.

