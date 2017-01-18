College of Charleston Athletics Director Matt Roberts sits down with Evan West

CHARLESTON, S.C. – He’s a Carolina guy, tried and true. Matt Roberts grew up in the Tar Heel state, got his undergrad at the University of North Carolina but he’s all South Carolina after accepting the Athletics Director job at the College of Charleston.

Roberts came to the College from Southern Methodist University, where he served as deputy director of athletics. He’s interviewed for other athletic director positions, but the CofC was different.

“As I started talking to more of my mentors and colleagues, I got more and more excited about the opportunity,” said Roberts when recalling the interview process.

Fast forward to mid-January, Roberts is barely three weeks into the new gig. He claims to be in no hurry as he implements a new plan for the College of Charleston Athletic Department.

“I think fools rush in, as the old saying goes,” says Roberts. “I think it’s very important for me, as the new guy in town, to listen to our constituents both internally and externally.”

Roberts says he’s willing to listen to anyone… fans, donors, coaches, administration. If you have a suggestion or concern about CofC athletics, he will hear it but one thing he hasn’t heard is questions surrounding the lack of a football program.

“I’m sure time will only tell but our focus, from a sports sponsorship, is from the nineteen sports we currently offer.”

Watch the videos above for the entire interview with the new College of Charleston Athletics director.