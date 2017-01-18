Children’s mobiles recalled due to choking hazard

Restoration Hardware Baby & Child is recalling its vintage race car mobiles. The mobiles, designed to hang from the ceiling, contain six wooden cars in various colors with spinning axles and wooden wheels attached to the axles.

We’re told RH has received one report of a wheel detaching from the mobile. No injuries have been reported.

About 1,000 mobiles are affected in the recall.

The products were sold in RH Baby & Child stores nationwide and online at RHBabyandChild.com from October 2014 through October 2016 for about $50.

If you have one, you should immediately stop using and contact RH Baby & Child at 888-728-8419 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday for a full refund. You can also visit http://www.RH.com and click on Safety.