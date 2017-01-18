Authorities respond to reported armed robbery in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is currently responding to a reported armed robbery of a West Ashley business.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the incident at the Burger King at 3579 Savannah Highway was reported at 1:32 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18.

No injuries were reported.

