Tuesday is ‘Ditch Your Resolutions’ Day

It’s a New Year filled with New Year’s resolutions.

Have you kept to those resolutions? If so, great! But if it’s been too hard for you, here’s good news, Tuesday, January 17 is National Ditch Your Resolution’s Day.

More than half of Americans, reportedly, make New Year’s resolutions. Eighty-eight percent of those resolutions end in failure, according to a study by British psychologist.

DEALS

Because even one day without a yummy cookie is far too long, Great American Cookies is encouraging the nation to ditch their New Year’s resolution on Tuesday, January 17 with one free regular cookie of the customer’s choice with purchase at participating stores*.

“At Great American Cookies, the only resolution we believe in is to eat more delicious cookies,” says David Kaiser, executive vice president, Great American Cookies. “No one should ever deprive themselves of the joy a fresh-baked cookie can bring so join us on January 17 and treat yourself.”