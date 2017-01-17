Red Cross assisting Georgetown family after fire

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published:
WCBD-FireGeneric

Georgetown, SC (WCBD)- American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers assisted a family in Georgetown.

The family’s mobile home, which was on Powell Road, was destroyed by a fire.

The Red Cross is providing the two adults and one child financial assistance for food and clothing.

The Georgetown County Fire Department responded to the fire.

For up to the minute news updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, for news as it happens, be sure to download our News 2 app for smartphones and tablets: simply search WCBD in the app store and click download.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s