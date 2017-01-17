Red Cross assisting Georgetown family after fire

Georgetown, SC (WCBD)- American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers assisted a family in Georgetown.

The family’s mobile home, which was on Powell Road, was destroyed by a fire.

The Red Cross is providing the two adults and one child financial assistance for food and clothing.

The Georgetown County Fire Department responded to the fire.

