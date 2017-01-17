Public’s help sought to find stolen credit card suspect

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find this man.

The suspect used a stolen credit card to make multiple purchases at the Harris Teeter located on Folly Road in James Island.

The card was used on December 31st, 2016.

If anyone has any information about the suspect, you are asked to call Investigator Villeneuve at 843-720-3916 or email at villeneuvew@charleston-sc.gov.

