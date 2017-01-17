Public’s help sought to find stolen credit card suspect

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published:
via Charleston Police
via Charleston Police

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find this man.

The suspect used a stolen credit card to make multiple purchases at the Harris Teeter located on Folly Road in James Island.

The card was used on December 31st, 2016.

If anyone has any information about the suspect, you are asked to call Investigator Villeneuve at 843-720-3916 or email at villeneuvew@charleston-sc.gov.

For up to the minute news updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, for news as it happens, be sure to download our News 2 app for smartphones and tablets: simply search WCBD in the app store and click download.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s