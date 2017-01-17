Police: Attempted bank robbery downtown

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Police are investigating an attempted bank robbery that happened downtown at around 3 p.m.

A suspect entered Southern First Bank at 480 East Bay this afternoon and handed a teller a note.

The note demanded money and warned that he was armed with a handgun.

According to police, the suspect did not produce a weapon and did not receive any money.

No one has been arrested and police ask that anyone with information about the incident call dispatch at 843-743-7200.

