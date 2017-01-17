Katie’s Krops could win $10,000, but they need your help

Katie’s Krops could win a $10,000 grant, but they need your help!

The mission of Katie’s Krops is to empower youth to start and maintain vegetable gardens of all sizes, and donate the harvest to help feed people in need.

They are participating in KIND Causes, a program that supports ideas aimed at making the world a little kinder. Each month, the Foundation grants $10,000 to people spreading kindness to those in need.

The entry that receives the most votes will get the funding. To vote for Katie’s Krops, click here!

