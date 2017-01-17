Gloria Williams has been booked in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, FL (WCBD)- Gloria Williams has been booked into a pre-trial Detention Facility in Jacksonville, Florida.

Williams is accused of stealing a baby that was just hours old from a hospital in Jacksonville 18 years ago and bringing her to Walterboro.

Williams worked for the Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic in Goose Creek as a medical support assistant.

According to a spokesperson at the VA, she is currently on non-working status pending the outcome of the investigation.

Williams did have to complete a background investigation as part of her employment.

For up to the minute news updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, for news as it happens, be sure to download our News 2 app for smartphones and tablets: simply search WCBD in the app store and click download.