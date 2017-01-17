Charleston women to march during first day of Trump administration

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — Authorities in Washington D.C. are preparing for hundreds of thousands of people to visit the area this weekend for the presidential inauguration. Many of those visitors will be women taking part in the first Women’s March in Washington on Saturday, January 21.

Charleston native Tamar Sternfeld says Saturday is the time for women to speak up.

“…Try and send a message to the new administration. It’s not about the president-elect, it’s about our country right now,” said Sternfeld.

She says the country needs healing as many women are unsure of what Donald Trump’s administration might bring. Sternfeld wants equality for women, which means not just for her, but for her daughter and future generations.

There will also be other Women’s March protests in communities across the country, including Charleston. The Charleston Women’s March will begin at 11 am at Liberty Square on Saturday.

“There was a famous rabbi who marched with Dr. King, and he said when he marched in Selma, he was praying with his legs. And that’s what we have to do, we have to pray with our legs,” said Sternfeld.

For more information about Charleston’s march, click here.