Charleston halts 50-room hotel at the Market

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Charleston’s zoning board says it cannot approve another 50-room hotel on Market Street because of the traffic that could flow in the neighborhood surrounding it.

The Board of Zoning Appeals voted Tuesday night to defer the developer’s proposal rather than striking it altogether. BZA members say they would be interested to see what traffic-mitigating techniques the city and the developer can come up with before they make a final decision on the 50-room proposal.

Apex Real Property is already approved to build a 36-room hotel on their parcel which runs from 36 N. Market St to 5 Guignard St. However, the group is vying for an L-shaped 50-room hotel. The lawyer for the developer says he and his client were disappointed by Tuesday’s deferment and the City of Charleston is treating their hotel with a different standard than the other two approved hotels in the area.

People who live in the Ansonborough neighborhood say the proposed 50-room hotel would bring even more cars through their narrow streets. “These neighborhoods are small and fragile,” said Maria Parker, an Ansonborough resident.

The Board of Zoning Appeals meets next on February 7.