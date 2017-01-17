Authorities: hazardous material situation in Berkeley County

Moncks Corner, SC (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Sheriff’s office and the Monck’s Corner Fire Department are responding to a hazardous material situation at the Berkeley County Courthouse.

According to authorities, the the building was evacuated as a cautionary measure.

We are working on getting more information and will continue to update you on air and online as this story develops.

For up to the minute news updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, for news as it happens, be sure to download our News 2 app for smartphones and tablets: simply search WCBD in the app store and click download.