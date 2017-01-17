Authorities: hazardous material situation in Berkeley County

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published:
Breaking News

Moncks Corner, SC (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Sheriff’s office and the Monck’s Corner Fire Department are responding to a hazardous material situation at the Berkeley County Courthouse.

According to authorities, the the building was evacuated as a cautionary measure.

We are working on getting more information and will continue to update you on air and online as this story develops.

