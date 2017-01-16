Wando High teacher and coach charged with DUI

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD)- A teacher and coach at Wando High School has been arrested and charged with DUI and failure to stop for blue lights.

According to the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center, 44-year-old Kevin Duane Shiver was arrested Saturday morning and released on bond totaling $10,992.

Andrew Pruitt, Director of Communications and Technology for the Charleston County School District, confirms that Shiver is an employee at Wando High and has been told not to return to the school until further notice.

According to the Wando High website, Shiver taught world geography and coached both JV football and track and field for boys and girls.

