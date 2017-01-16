Trump threatens BMW with tariffs on cars built in Mexico

By Published:
BMW

BERLIN (AP/WSPA) – Automaker BMW says the company will stick to its plans to produce cars in Mexico, despite threats from President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump said in interviews with German daily Bild and The Times of London that German automakers could face tariffs of up to 35 percent if they set up plants in Mexico instead of the U.S. and try to export cars to the U.S. from there.

Trump even singled out BMW.

The automaker plans to build the BMW 3 Series at the Mexico plant starting in 2019, Reuters reports.

It’s not the first automaker Trump has taken on.

Earlier this month, Ford Motor announced it would not build a plant in Mexico that Trump had criticized.

Trump has also said he would impose tariffs on cars that General Motors and Toyota build in Mexico.

