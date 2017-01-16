Toddler shot in the head in Orangeburg

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published:
Tyrone Randolph
Tyrone Randolph

Santee, SC (WCBD)- Authorities have arrested a man whose 2-year-old daughter was shot in the head during a drug deal.

A State Law Enforcement Division arrest warrant says that 33-year-old Tyrone Randolph was buying illegal narcotic drugs on Bonner Avenue in Santee on Saturday.

His daughter was in the backseat and was hit by a stray bullet when the deal turned into a gunfight.

She was taken to a children’s hospital in Columbia, but her condition has not been released.

Randolph is charged with unlawful neglect of a child, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a fine.

We will continue to update this story on air and online as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s