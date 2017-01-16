South Korea seeks arrest of Samsung heir as bribery suspect

By Published:
Lee Jae-yong
In this June 23, 2015, Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., arrives to attend a press conference at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. A vote on combining companies in the Samsung empire is pitting South Koreas richest family against small shareholders and foreign investors. Shareholders at Samsung C&T will vote Friday, July 17 on the proposed takeover of the company by another Samsung company, Cheil Industries. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – Prosecutors in South Korea have requested the arrest of the de facto head of Samsung, the country’s biggest company, on bribery and other charges in the influence-peddling scandal that led to the impeachment of the country’s president.

A spokesman for the special prosecutors investigating the scandal says that Lee Jae-yong, the Samsung Electronics vice chairman, faces allegations of embezzlement and of lying under oath during a parliamentary hearing in addition to offering bribes.

Samsung is suspected of giving 43 billion won ($36 million) to a long-time friend of the impeached president, Park Geun-hye, while seeking the government’s help with a leadership succession within the company to Lee Jae-yong’s from his father, who has been hospitalized for more than two years.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s