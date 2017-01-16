SC man accused of making explosive devices denied bond by judge

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A South Carolina man accused of making explosives that caused fires in New Ellenton will stay behind bars for now.

Michael David Barnwell has been in the Aiken County Detention Center and had a bond hearing at 10 a.m., Saturday.

The judge denied Barnwell’s bond and set another bond hearing for a later date.

Barnwell is charged with eight counts of Manufacturing, Possession or Transporting a Destructive Device.

Investigators believe Barnwell is responsible for making pieces of PVC pipe with a fuse attached to them.

Three were found about half a mile apart from one another.

The Aiken County sheriff believes those devices caused several fires this week.

There’s no word on an exact date for the next bond hearing.