Oman says it accepts 10 Guantanamo Bay inmates at US request

FILE - In this June 7, 2014 file photo, the entrance to Camp 5 and Camp 6 at the U.S. military's Guantanamo Bay detention center, at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. The Obama Administrations struggling crusade to close the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, is mired in state and federal politics, and frustrated White House and Pentagon officials are blaming each other for the slow progress releasing approved detainees and finding a new prison to house the remainder. (AP Photo/Ben Fox, File)
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Oman says it has accepted 10 inmates from the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay ahead of President Barack Obama leaving office.

Oman’s Foreign Ministry made the announcement Monday morning.

There was no immediate word from the Defense Department about the transfer.

Oman said it accepted the prisoners at Obama’s request. It did not name the prisoners.

Days earlier, authorities said 19 of the remaining 55 prisoners at the U.S. military base in Cuba were cleared for release and could be freed in the final days of Obama’s presidency.

It was part of an effort by Obama to shrink the prison since he couldn’t close it.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said during his campaign that he not only wants to keep Guantanamo open but “load it up with some bad dudes.”

