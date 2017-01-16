Massive alligator caught on video in nature preserve

Polk County, FL (WCBD)- This is definitely not what you want to see when talking a walk.

A massive alligator leisurely strolled in front of a group of people at a nature preserve in Lakeland on Sunday.

A witness says that when the estimated 12-foot-long real alligator came out, everyone began recording on the phones.

The alligator is seen on the video ignoring the onlookers while on his way.

For up to the minute news updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, for news as it happens, be sure to download our News 2 app for smartphones and tablets: simply search WCBD in the app store and click download.