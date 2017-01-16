Local women organize march on Charleston

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Local women are organizing a sister march to the Women’s March on Washington.

The Sister Charleston March will be held on Saturday, January 21st at 11:00 a.m. at Liberty Square on Calhoun Street.

The goal of the march, and similar marches across the nation, is to call for equality for women “at all levels of society.”

The march will begin at Liberty Square, march down Calhoun, Meeting, and Broad streets, and will end with a rally at the State Courthouse.

The organizers say that while the event is led by women, everyone is invited to march.

