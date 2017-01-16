Lifeboat from cruise ship capsizes in Charleston harbor

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Kenneth Kozak
Courtesy: Kenneth Kozak

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- A lifeboat from a Royal Caribbean Cruise ship capsized while docked in the Charleston harbor.

The Coast Guard was notified at around 1 o’clock this afternoon and is working with the crew of the ship, the Grandeur of the Seas, on pollution response and making sure there is enough safety gear on board.

No injuries have been reported and this is an ongoing investigation.

