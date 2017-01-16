Iran: Nuclear deal will not be renegotiated

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s deputy foreign minister says the nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and world powers “will not be renegotiated” ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump taking office this week.

In a press conference Sunday marking the one-year anniversary of the agreement’s implementation, Abbas Araghchi told reporters that “the new U.S. administration cannot abandon the deal.”

Trump was critical of the nuclear deal during the presidential campaign and pledged to renegotiate it, but he hasn’t offered many specifics on his plans since the election.

Araghchi repeated an earlier warning by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who publicly stated, “If they tear it up, we will burn it,” without elaborating.

