Dispatch: Apartment fire in West Ashley

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published:
WCBD-FireGeneric

West Ashley, SC (WCBD)- The City of Charleston Fire Department is responding to a fire in West Ashley.

The call came in just before 7:30 this evening.

Dispatch tells us the fire occurred at the Ashley Grove Apartments, in the 1700 block of Ashley Hall road.

No injuries have been reported and we have sent a crew to the scene.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as the story develops.

