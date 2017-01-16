Crews respond to watercraft in distress in Charleston County

ShawnCabbagestalk By Published:
Breaking News

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel is currently responding to a watercraft in distress.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the St. Johns Fire Department is responding to the 4000 block of Betsy Kerrison Parkway at 8:39 a.m. on January 16.

We are working to learn more details from the St. Johns Fire Department.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s