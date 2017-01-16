Boosted recalls electric skateboards due to fire hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is issuing a recall for some electric-power skateboards.

According to the agency, the lithium-ion battery pack inside of the 2nd Generation Boosted Dual+ electric skateboard can overheat and smoke, posing a fire hazard.

Boosted has received two reports of the battery packs overheating and smoking. No injuries were reported.

The skateboard was sold online at boostedboards.com from September 2016 through November 2016 for about $1,500.

We’re told “Boosted” is printed on the wooden skateboards. Serial numbers that start with S2634 through S2644 are located on a white sticker on the bottom of the boards. The battery packs were sold as original equipment with the skateboards and are attached to the bottom of the board in a black thermoplastic enclosure. Model number B2SR and “Boosted Lithium” are printed on the battery pack. The battery packs have an orange power button.

About 3,200 skateboards are involved in the recall.

You are asked to immediately stop using the recalled and contact Boosted for a free replacement battery pack.

For more information, call Boosted toll-free at 844-395-0070 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit the Battery Pack Recall section of https://boostedboards.com.