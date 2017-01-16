BCSO asks for public’s help to find suspect

Berkeley County, SC (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify and locate a suspect.

The woman pictured is wanted for questioning in connection to an armed robbery that happened Monday morning at a Sunoco convenience store on Redbank road in Goose Creek.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s office at 843-719-7009 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 843-554-1111.

We are told that better resolution pictures will be available tomorrow.

For up to the minute news updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, for news as it happens, be sure to download our News 2 app for smartphones and tablets: simply search WCBD in the app store and click download.