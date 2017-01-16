Annual parade to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Each year, the city of Charleston honors the life and legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with the annual parade.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. on January 16 at the corner of Sumter Street and President Street. It will proceed east on Sumter Street to King Street, and turn south onto King Street.

It will then proceed south to Calhoun Street, turn east onto Calhoun Street, and proceeds to Anson Street.

Officials will close King Street between Sumter Street and Calhoun Street from 11 a.m. to about 12:15 p.m.

Calhoun Street between St. Philip Street and Anson Street will be closed from 11:30 a.m. to about 12:30 p.m.

You can watch the annual parade live on News 2 Midday below: