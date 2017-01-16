3 people shot at MLK celebrations in Miami

Miami, FL (WCBD)- Authorities are on the scene in Miami, FL after 3 people were shot at Martin Luther King Jr. Park during MLK Day celebrations.

According to our affiliate WSVN, all three victims have been taken to the hospital, one transported as a trauma alert.

Witnesses say they heard four or six shots fired before the crowd rushed for safety.

Authorities have cleared the area and a witness says she saw a man in handcuffs on the ground, but it is unknown whether a suspect or suspects have been detained.

On a day that was supposed to be about peace, police search for the gunman in a still active scene.

House Representative John Lewis, a civil rights icon, was in Miami this morning to speak at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast.

We will keep you updated on air and online as more information becomes available.

