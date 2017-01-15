Police seeking public’s help to find hit and run suspect

Berkeley County, SC (WCBD)- Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect in a hit and run in Berkeley County.

The collision happened Saturday night, at around 7:40 P.M. when a car hit a bicyclist on Farmington Road near US-17A.

The bicyclist is in serious condition.

Authorities say the car is a white Dodge Rams pickup truck from 2008-2015, but the exact trim level and model are unknown.

They also say that the truck is believed to have an extended cab,should have damage on the front passenger side, and have a missing mirror.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call SCHP at 843-953-6010 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 843-554-1111.