Early morning collision leaves car overturned

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Charleston city police, fire department and EMS responded to a car car crash this morning.

The collision happened at Cannon and St. Philip streets at around 1:45 a.m.

Dispatch tells us that there were injuries, but that no one was transported to the hospital.

One of the vehicles was overturned, authorities say.

This story is still developing and we will continue to update you on air and online.

