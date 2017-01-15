Early morning collision leaves car overturned

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published:
WCBD-deadly crash no text

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Charleston city police, fire department and EMS responded to a car car crash this morning.

The collision happened at Cannon and St. Philip streets at around 1:45 a.m.

Dispatch tells us that there were injuries, but that no one was transported to the hospital.

One of the vehicles was overturned, authorities say.

This story is still developing and we will continue to update you on air and online.

For up to the moment updates, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on twitter.

For news as it happens, be sure to download the News 2 app for smartphones: simply search WCBD in the app store.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s