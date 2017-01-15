Disptach: Accident in Mount Pleasant

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published:
WCBD-deadly crash no text

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD)- Authorities are responding to an accident in Mount Pleasant.

Dispatch tells us that the accident happened on Johnnie Dodds boulevard and Anna Knapp at around 3:30 p.m.

We reached out to Mount Pleasant police, but have not received any information about injuries.

This story is still developing and we will continue to update you on air and online.

For up to the moment updates, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on twitter.

For news as it happens, be sure to download the News 2 app for smartphones: simply search WCBD in the app store.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s