The Southern Fried Chicken Challenge at The Grove Saturday

Mount Pleasant, South Carolina (WCBD)- The Southern Fried Chicken Challenge will take place at The Grove at Patriot’s Point on Saturday, January 14 from 1pm-6pm. This is where local chefs and restaurants face-off to determine who has the best fried chicken in the Lowcountry.

The Southern Fried Chicken Challenge will feature Charleston’s top chefs and restaurants, live music by Plane Jane Band and Tidal Jive and so much more. Attendees will have the chance to sample and vote for their favorite fried chicken dish from top restaurants including Bohemian Bull, Fleet Landing, The Mac Daddy Food Truck, and much more.

Guests will also have the opportunity to shop and dine at the Vendor Village with local artisan food and retail vendors from Granna’s Gourmet, HB2 LLC, King of Pops, Molly and Me Pecans, Right Coast Collective Jewelry, SnoBar Southeast and The Mason Jar by Fatboys and more.

Tickets can be purchased the day-of (if available) for $25 for General Admission and $85 for VIP Tickets.

The Southern Fried Chicken Challenge benefits The Green Heart Project and MUSC Shawn Jenkin’s Children’s Hospital. The Green Heart Project integrates school farms as outdoor classrooms in an effort to teach students the virtues of hard work, respect, and success. MUSC Shawn Jenkin’s Children’s Hospital is dedicated to enhancing the health of children throughout South Carolina, and supports excellence in pediatric patient care, teaching and research.