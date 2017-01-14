One dead in motorcycle collision on Highway 17

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Authorities are responding to a crash on Highway 17.

According to dispatch, the incident occurred near the Seewee Restaurant on Highway 17 and involved a motorcycle.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s office and Mount Pleasant Police Department are responding to the call, which came in just before 1 o’clock this afternoon.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s office twitter, on fatality has been reported.

