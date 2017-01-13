Student charged with Stono Park burglaries receives more charges

By Published:
wcbd-makil-buggs

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)-  Charleston police announced today they have charged 17-year-old North Charleston man,  Makil Buggs with two additional burglary charges in relation to the burglaries which occurred in the Stono Park neighborhood.

Makil Buggs has now been charged with burglary in the first degree and burglary in the second degree for burglaries that happened on December 23rd 2016 on Pearlott Street and January 1st on Wappoo Road.

Buggs was arrested initially on January 11th 2017 and charged with burglary in the first degree and burglary in the second degree for burglaries on Betsy Road and Pinckney Park Drive.

The investigation into six recent burglaries in the Stono Park neighborhood continues. Anyone with information is asked to call: 843-743-7200 and ask for a CPD Detective.

