Russian news site interrupts C-SPAN

By Published:
FILE- In this Sept. 28, 2016 image taken from video and provided by C-SPAN2, the floor of the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington is shown as the Senate acted decisively to override President Barack Obama's veto of Sept. 11 legislation. Although Congress has allowed Sept. 11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia over claims it had a role in the terror attacks, a federal judge has blasted the legal case at the heart of the debate as notoriously weak and full of "largely boilerplate" accusations. And the revised law that passed this week over President Barack Obama's veto gives the Justice Department sweeping authority to put the case on hold and fails to eliminate sovereign immunity from protecting Saudi Arabia assets. (C-SPAN2 via AP, File)
FILE- In this Sept. 28, 2016 image taken from video and provided by C-SPAN2, the floor of the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington is shown as the Senate acted decisively to override President Barack Obama's veto of Sept. 11 legislation. Although Congress has allowed Sept. 11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia over claims it had a role in the terror attacks, a federal judge has blasted the legal case at the heart of the debate as notoriously weak and full of "largely boilerplate" accusations. And the revised law that passed this week over President Barack Obama's veto gives the Justice Department sweeping authority to put the case on hold and fails to eliminate sovereign immunity from protecting Saudi Arabia assets. (C-SPAN2 via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Moscow, we have a problem.

Web surfers expecting to tune into C-SPAN’s online feed of debate in the House on Thursday instead saw images supplied by the Russian news site RT, which briefly interrupted programming on the network’s website.

Spokesman Howard Mortman said the website, http://www.c-span.org , was replaced by RT for about 10 minutes. The problem was likely a routing issue, since RT is one of the networks that C-SPAN regularly monitors, he said.

The network is “investigating and troubleshooting this occurrence,” Mortman said.

The programming glitch came hours after a power outage interrupted a Senate confirmation hearing for Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Kan., to head the CIA. The hearing reconvened in a different room.

The Architect of the Capitol’s office said a local power company “de-energized” a system that feeds power to the Hart Senate Office Building. The office said the power company, Pepco, quickly restored the lost power.

The architect’s office said it is examining the surge-breaker that was unexpectedly affected by the planned Pepco work.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s