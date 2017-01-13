North Charleston PD investigating reported robbery, shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are responding to a reported robbery and shooting in North Charleston.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, North Charleston Police responded to the Tiger Mart on Rivers Ave at 4 a.m. on Friday, January 13.

As of 5:15 p.m., officers were still at the scene of the business.

We do have a crew headed to the scene. We’ll provide updates when they become available.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.