North Charleston PD investigating reported robbery, shooting

ShawnCabbagestalk By Published: Updated:
Credit: Google Maps
Credit: Google Maps

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are responding to a reported robbery and shooting in North Charleston.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, North Charleston Police responded to the Tiger Mart on Rivers Ave at 4 a.m. on Friday, January 13.

As of 5:15 p.m., officers were still at the scene of the business.

We do have a crew headed to the scene.  We’ll provide updates when they become available.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s