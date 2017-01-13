Night to Shine Prom

SUMMERVILLE S.C. (WCBD) – First Baptist Church Jedburg will serve as one of more than 350 churches around the world that will host Night to Shine sponsored, by the Tim Tebow Foundation simultaneously on Friday, February 10, 2017.

Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs residents of Berkeley and Dorchester Counties, ages 14 and older.

Every guest of Night to Shine enters this complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors for each honored guest and, of course, a dance floor… all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.

During Night to Shine 2015, 44 host churches and 15,000 volunteers worked together to honor more than 7,000 kings and queens of the prom. Last February, Night to Shine 2016 saw 450% growth, reaching 32,000 honored guests in 201 host churches with 75,000 volunteers. Night to Shine 2017 promises to be the biggest event yet, with more than 350 churches already signed up to participate all around the world.

For additional information on the Night to Shine hosted by First Baptist Church Jedburg in Summerville, SC, visit fbcjedburg.org.