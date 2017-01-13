New North Charleston church aims to bridge racial divide

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– It is often said that the widest division between races is on a Sunday morning.

“People say the nine o’clock and eleven o’clock service on a Sunday are the most segregated hours across America,” says Ben Hamilton.

Two Charleston men are now working to change that. Ben Hamilton and Philip Pinckney joined together to create a Christian church that celebrates diversity.

Both men say they had a call to ministry early on in life and attribute the tragedy at Mother Emmanuel for motivating them to commit fully to ministry.

“It was a very visceral attack, it felt like our church was attacked, like our home was invaded so their began a rallying cry that we need to do something,” says Ben Hamilton.

The church is opening at 2427 Midland Park Road in North Charleston. They are hosting a vision night on Sunday a 6 p.m. Anyone interested in joining the Christian community is welcome to attend.

For more information about Radiant Church you can visit their website.