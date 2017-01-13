Moncks Corner experiencing a business boom

We’ve heard a number of announcements over the last couple of years about large companies moving into the Lowcountry and hiring new people.

The business boom is also impacting places like Moncks Corner.

Town Administrator Jeffrey Lord says, “Moncks Corner is the place that people are choosing to live because it still has the hometown feel.”

As more people move into Moncks Corner, new businesses follow. “In December, we had actually four ribbon-cutting’s in one day. Breck’s Station opened up Midtown Automotive had an expansion and right down the road from it was The Real Estate Firm and then Friar Tuck’s, a collectible store.”

Owner Troy Dion says new businesses like his Breck’s Station are being received with open arms. “Absolutely mind blowing.”

They opened their new Moncks Corner restaurant December 1st. “We knew that we would do well, but we didn’t realize how well this would do. Just to give you an estimate, we’re doing a good business down on Rivers Avenue and we have exceeded that by a substantial amount.”

Troy has a message for other businesses considering a move to Moncks Corner. “Well, if they’re trying to compete with me, stay away! No, the people up here are fantastic, the community, everybody from the community to the town of Moncks Corner. They’ve just been so supportive.”

Another sign of the economic good times is the town of Moncks Corner’s new recreation complex. It’s almost completely booked with Little League tournaments.

